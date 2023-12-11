Update: Man Killed By Train In Hudson Valley Was Beloved Author Of 2 Novels

Chappaqua resident David Burr Gerrard died on Friday, Dec. 8 at the age of 42 after being struck by a Harlem Line train at Chappaqua station at around 9 a.m., according to an MTA spokesperson.

Gerrard had been a successful author who wrote two novels, "Short Century" and "The Epiphany Machine," according to his website.

Born in Queens in 1981, Gerrard's family moved to Chappaqua when he was in the first grade. He later went on to attend Douglas Grafflin Elementary School, Robert E. Bell Middle School, and Horace Greeley High School before graduating from Columbia College in New York City. He then earned his Master of Fine Arts from the Columbia University School of the Arts.

Beginning his career as an author, Gerrard published his first novel, "Short Century," in 2014 and "The Epiphany Machine" in 2017. The latter book was praised by The Washington Post, which called it "Hilarious," and "A razor-sharp alternate history," according to his website.

In addition to pouring his talent into his novels, Gerrard also passed on his knowledge to a new generation of writers through teaching courses at the New School, Manhattanville College, and other venues, where he "imparted his craft and love of literature to hundreds of emerging authors," according to his obituary.

"Both in his fiction and in his life, he displayed a fierce commitment to justice, empathy, and honesty," his obituary reads.

Gerrard was also a loving husband and father and became heavily involved in his daughter's schooling and extracurricular activities.

In a post on Gerrard's X page, his wife, Grace Bello, announced his death to his fans.

"We will miss him dearly and remember him always," she wrote.

Gerrard is survived by Bello; his daughter, Amelia Bello-Gerrard; his parents, Michael and Barbara; and his brother, William Gerrard.

Services for Gerrard will be held on both Monday, Dec. 11 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 12 between 11 a.m. to noon at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville located at 418 Bedford Rd.

A funeral service will then be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at noon.

More details about the circumstances of Gerrard's death have not yet been released by MTA officials. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

