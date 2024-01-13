Update - Fatal Hit-Run: 21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Identified As Victim

Ulster County resident Starllie Swonyoung, of Saugerties, was struck and killed around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 on the southbound shoulder of the roadway on Route 9W between the Village of Saugerties and the hamlet of Malden.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Robert Nuzzo, Swonyoung was transported by Diaz Ambulance to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

"We are actively looking into several leads and are asking anyone with information to call us," Nuzzo said.

Swonyoung was a student at SUNY in Purchase in Westchester County. A former student of the Woodstock Day School and the Rock Academy in Saugerties, she is being remembered as a " magical creature," in a Facebook post.

The Woodstock Day School is holding a candlelight vigil from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14 at the school located at 1430 Glasco Turnpike in Saugerties. All are welcome. Carpooling is suggested.

A GoFundMe has been set up by friends to help her family cover funeral costs.

The fundraiser described Swonyoung as being "a light, an angel, a wise, intelligent, magical and kind being who brightened the world with her presence. She is and ever will be greatly missed by anyone fortunate enough to have known her."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Saugerties Police Department at 845-246-9800 or anonymously on the crime tip line at 845-246-4802.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

