New Update: Attempt To Approach Schoolchildren In Hudson Valley 'Misinterpreted,' Police Say

The incident had happened in Putnam County on Monday, Nov. 6, when Carmel Police responded to the area of Barrett Hill Road on a report of a pickup truck approaching children at a Mahopac residence while they were waiting for their bus.

A resident had reported the incident after their children had told them about it, according to police.

However, the attempt to approach the children has since been revealed to have been "misinterpreted and unrelated to the kids," the department announced on Monday, Nov. 13.

"No criminal activity took place," the department said, adding, "We thank the cooperation of the neighborhood, the Mahopac Falls Vol. Fire Department and the Mahopac Central School District for their assistance during this investigation, and most importantly the schoolkids involved for their quick thinking and vigilance."

