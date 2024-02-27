Update: 18-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Victim In Head Inside Truck In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Yonkers resident Ludvin Ramos-Cervantes was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26 in connection with the murder of 51-year-old Francisco Gordillo, who was found dead earlier in the day, Yonkers Police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

According to the department, just before 5 a.m. on Monday, officers found Gordillo inside a red pickup truck with a gunshot wound to his head. Despite their best efforts, he was later declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The department then began an investigation and eventually determined that before his death, Gordillo had been inside his truck with several people known to him. An argument then began between him and Ramos-Cervantes then ended when the suspect left the scene. However, a short time later, he returned with a .45 caliber firearm and shot Gordillo with one round, hitting him in the head and killing him, police said.

Ramos-Cervantes was apprehended later in the day and charged with second-degree murder, the department said. The case is now being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza condemned Ramos-Cervantes's alleged actions.

"Regardless of the severity of a dispute, escalating the situation by introducing a weapon and resorting to violence is never acceptable,” Sapienza said, adding, "I commend our detectives for their hard work, as always, in finding the facts surrounding an incident, apprehending the person accountable, and delivering them to the justice system.”

