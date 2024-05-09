Unsettled Weather Pattern Will Linger Into Weekend: 5-Day Forecast

A few showers are possible on Thursday afternoon, May 9, before precipitation becomes more widespread on Thursday evening, followed by rain overnight.

About a quarter-inch of rainfall is expected before daybreak.

More showers, rainfall, and cooler conditions are expected Friday, May 10. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Another quarter-inch or so of rainfall is expected.

Saturday, May 11, will be partly sunny, with a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

Spotty showers are possible at times from the mid-afternoon through the evening.

Clouds will thicken on Sunday, May 12, with a high temperature in the upper 50s. A pop-up shower or two can't be ruled out.

The outlook for Monday, May 13 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.