Unsettled Stretch Will Bring Separate Chances For Showers, Storms: Here's What To Expect

Sunday, June 4 will be mainly cloudy with some peeks of sun and continued cool with a high temperature in the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Monday, June 5, with a high in the low 70s.

The unsettled stretch will arrive on Tuesday, June 6, which will be partly sunny and warmer, with the temperature climb to a high in the upper 70s.

There will be a chance of for showers and thunderstorms from the mid-afternoon through the middle of the evening Tuesday.

Showers will be possible again in the same time frame on Wednesday, June 7, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature around 70 degrees.

Thursday, June 8 will be dry for most of the day, with sun and clouds, and a high in the low 70s, but showers will once again be possible in the afternoon and in the early evening.

The stretch of unsettled days will wrap up on Friday, June 9, which will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

