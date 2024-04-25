Seen Him? Hudson Valley 18-Year-Old Reported Missing

Orange County resident Tyler Rivera was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in the village of Washingtonville on Emerson Drive.

Rivera is considered a vulnerable adult with autism and may be in need of medical attention, according to the Washingtonville Village Police Department.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a light gray sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, white sneakers, and was carrying a black backpack.

Police said he may have traveled to Ulster County.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Washingtonville Village Police Department at 845-496-9123 or call 911.

