Duo Nabbed With Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Inside Mercedes In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The bust took place in Ulster County on Wednesday, April 26 in the town of Plattekill.

According to Trooper Steve Nevel, troopers from the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit were patrolling I-87 in the town of Plattekill, when they spotted a 2008 Mercedes Benz- ML55 traveling north in violation of traffic laws.

Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Jonathan Persaud, age 36, and the passenger as Anthony Henry, age 39, both from Queens.

While speaking with troopers, Henry identified himself by another name and date of birth, Troopers eventually learned his real identity, Nevel said.

Troopers were granted permission to search the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, troopers, with the assistance of K-9 Kell, located 32 grams of cocaine in a hidden compartment in the car, Nevel said.

Henry and Persaud were charged with the felonies:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Henry was also charged with criminal impersonation.

Both were arraigned in Plattekill Town Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail.

