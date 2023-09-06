Shallow Fog 75°

Tropical Storm Lee Expected To Become Major Hurricane In Days, But Uncertainty Surrounds Track

Newly named tropical storm Lee is expected to become a major hurricane in days as forecasters are awaiting new models that will shed light on its eventual track.

A look at the current projected path for Tropical Storm Lee, expected to become a Category 4 Hurricane.
A look at the current projected path for Tropical Storm Lee, expected to become a Category 4 Hurricane. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Lee, now located in the Central Atlantic, is headed on a northwestern path.

Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Saturday, Sept. 9, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday, Sept. 6, noting that swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents across portions of the Lesser Antilles late this week.  

"Residents along the US East Coast from Florida to Maine and Atlantic Canada should closely monitor the situation," according to AccuWeather.com.

Depending on the path it takes, the expected time frame for potential impacts to the United States and Atlantic Canada is from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Saturday, Sept. 16, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane, AccuWeather.com said.

For the current projected path and timing for Lee, see the first image above.

View 2023 list of Atlantic storm name here.

For more info on Tropical Storm Lee from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

The hurricane season began Thursday, June 1 and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

