Trio Nabbed In Hudson Valley With Illegal Gun After Dispute, Cops Say

The incident took place in Orange County in the village of Maybrook around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The gun was discovered after the town of Montgomery Police responded to Rakov Road in Maybrook for a reported dispute with a gun, said Chief John Hank of the Montgomery Police.

While responding, officers were advised by 911 that the suspects were leaving the scene in a vehicle. Officers located and stopped it on Indian Trail, Hank said.

Three suspects were in the vehicle. All three were arrested without incident, and a loaded illegal handgun was recovered, Hank added.

The suspects charged included

Dezaray Miller, age 22, of Topeka, Kansas

Rudolph Davis, age 31, of Topeka, Kansas

Naversia Alexander, age 21, of Newburgh

All three were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and harassment.

The trio are being held on bail at the Orange County Jail until their bond is posted, Hank said.

Montgomery Police were assisted by the New York State Police, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and the Walden Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.