Trio At Large After Targeted Shooting At Apartment Complex In Hudson Valley

The incident took place in Ulster County around 10:20 p.m., Friday, March 8 in Ellenville at 122 Canal St.

According to Ellenville Police Chief Philip Mattracion, responding officers found one man who had been shot and was bleeding uncontrollably. Officers performed first aid and the man was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Vahalla.

An investigation revealed that three suspects armed with guns attempted to force their way into the apartment occupied by the victim, one other man, two woman and two infants, the chief said.

A struggle took place at the door and one shot was fired striking the victim.

The suspects then ran from the area. They are described as being 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall, thing build, wearing ski masks and dark-colored clothing.

Ellenville Police are asking anyone with information to call 8f45-647-4422 or leave a message on the department's Facebook page.

Mattracion said the attack was not random.

"We do know that this was a targeted attack, the suspect in this case knew who they were going after."

This is a developing story. Stick with Daily Voice for updates.

