New Update: 1 Dead In I-84 Bus Crash With 50 HS Students Aboard In Orange County, Officials Say

The incident took place in Orange County in Wawayanda near Exit 15 around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

The closure is on the westbound side between Exit 19 (Route 17) and Exit 4 (Mountain Road).

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, very few details are available at this time, but the bus did crash off the roadway.

The students are from Farmingdale High School located in Nassau County on Long Island, CNN reported.

The bus was on its way to Greeley, Pennsylvania for band camp, CNN reported.

Latest reports say I-84 has been shut down in both directions to allow for rescue helicopters to land.

Farmingdale High School officials said they could not comment on the crash.

