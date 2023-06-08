Trailer: 'Stay Awake,' Film Shot In Hudson Valley Opens Locally

“Stay Awake," which is directed and written by Jamie Sisley, will be screening in Ulster County at the Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre at 156 Main Street in Saugerties on:

Saturday, June 10, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 7 p.m. (Live Zoom Q/A with writer/director Jamie Sisley)

Saturday, June 17, 2:15 p.m.

The film is an American drama that tells the very "today" story of a mother who is an addict and the lengths her two sons go to get her clean.

In addition to Metz, the movie stars Wyatt Oleff, Fin Argus, Albert Jones, Cree Cicchino, and Quinn McColgan.

Filming took place over 21 days in 25 locations including Saugerties, Kingston, Round Top, Mt. Tremper, Ellenville, Lake Katrine, and Haines Falls.

The film had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February 2022.

