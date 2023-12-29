Mostly Cloudy 54°

Tragedy Averted: Couple Pulled From Burning RV On Thruway

An elderly couple are lucky to be alive after finding themselves trapped in a burning RV on the side of the Thruway.

Firefighters inspect an RV that caught fire with two people inside on I-87 in Catskill on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Photo Credit: New York State Police
The Greene County incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, on I-87 in the town of Catskill.

State Police said a motorhome was towing a Jeep when it experienced a mechanical failure that ignited a fire.

When troopers arrived, they found the RV on the right shoulder fully engulfed in flames.

The vehicle was parked up against the guardrail, blocking the door and preventing the two elderly occupants and their pets from escaping, police said.

“Without any regard for their own safety, the troopers were able to break the window out of the door using their issued baton and pulled the couple and their pets to safety through the window,” the agency said.

The driver, 82-year-old Raymond Hanas, and passenger, 81-year-old Patricia Grabley, both of Lake George in Warren County, escaped with only minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

“The quick actions of the State Troopers undoubtedly saved the lives of this family, preventing a tragic ending, giving them a chance to celebrate the upcoming New Year,” police said.

