There will be nightly road closures on Route 9W in Orange County for several days.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that Route 9W will be closed in both directions between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Monday, March 2, and Friday, March 6 at Willow Avenue in the Town of Cornwall.

During the construction work, motorists can expect delays in the area.

