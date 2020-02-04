Route 9W Lane Closure Scheduled 'Until Further Notice,' State DOT Says

There will be a single-lane closure on Route 9W “until further notice” in the Hudson Valley to permit contracting crews to complete construction work in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert to area residents that beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, there will be a northbound lane closed on Route 9W in New Windsor for the foreseeable future.

During the construction work, motorists can expect delays in the area.

According to the NYSDOT, “motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

