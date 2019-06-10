Route 59 Lane Closure Scheduled

Motorists are advised that an eastbound and westbound alternating lane closure is scheduled on Route 59.

The closure will be between Route 45 and Summit Avenue on Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., while crews perform construction activities, weather permitting.

Motorists should anticipate delays and seek alternate routes where possible.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay particular attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.