Route 32 Closure Scheduled

A busy Ulster County roadway will be temporarily closed on Monday to allow highway work in Saugerties.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that Route 32 will be closed in the village between James Street and West Bridge Street.

The closure is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 while contracting crews perform highway work in the area, weather permitting.

According to the NYSDOT, there will be a posted detour, and motorists can expect temporary delays in the area during the project.

