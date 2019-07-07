Route 17A Stretch Will Be Closed For Weeks During Roadwork

A busy Orange County roadway will be closed for several weeks as crews complete construction work in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert warning that east and westbound lanes on Route 17A will be closed between West Street and Railroad Avenue in Warwick.

The closure is expected to kick off at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8 and all last through Monday, Aug. 12 as crews perform construction activity.

During the closure, motorists in the area can expect delays and have been advised to seek alternate routes.

According to the NYSDOT, “drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

