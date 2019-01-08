Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Case Against New City Dad Involved In Twins' Hot Car Deaths Put On Hold
Traffic

Road Closure Planned For Busy Route 6 Stretch

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Route 6 in Port Jervis near Minisink Avenue.
Route 6 in Port Jervis near Minisink Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps

There will be road closures for several days on a busy stretch of Route 6 as contracting crews perform work.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert cautioning that from 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Orange County, there will be road closures on Route 6 between Minisink Avenue and County Route 15 in Port Jervis.

During the construction project, motorists have been advised that there may be delays in the area and should seek alternate routes, when possible.

The NYSDOT noted that “motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.  In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.