Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Traffic

Part Of Busy Hudson Valley Roadway To Close For Nearly A Month

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
A section of Route 118 in Northern Westchester will soon close for four weeks.
A section of Route 118 in Northern Westchester will soon close for four weeks. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A section of a busy roadway in Northern Westchester will soon close for four weeks. 

The section of Route 118 in Yorktown between Birdsall Drive and Hanover Street will close starting on Monday, Oct. 17, at 12 a.m. and continue to Monday, Nov. 14, Department of Transportation officials said. 

The closure is to allow for a culvert replacement if weather permits, officials said. 

As a detour, commuters should use Route 202, Saw Mill River Road and State Route 35, and State Route 200. 

Officials are warning commuters to drive slowly near the work zone or face doubled fines. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.