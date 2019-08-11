New Round Of Lane Closures Scheduled During Work On New Tappan Zee Bridge

A new round of overnight lane closures on the new Tappan Zee Bridge has been announced as crews continue realigning lane control signage on the New York State Thruway.

Tappan Zee Constructors announced that crews will be working to realign traffic lanes, which will allow for further roadway improvements in the area, though at least one lane will remain open at all times during the latest project, outside of short, temporary traffic holds.

Crews will also begin mainline improvements near the bridge, requiring multiple overnight lane closures in Tarrytown.

The installation of an overhead gantry near exit 9 in Tarrytown will require overnight lane closures on the northbound lanes during the overnight of Monday, Aug. 12.

At least one northbound lane will remain open during the overnight of Monday, August 12, except during three temporary traffic holds near exit 9 (Tarrytown – Sleepy Hollow – Route 9), beginning at midnight. Each traffic hold is anticipated to last an estimated 15 to 30 minutes, allowing crews to install the overhead gantry and move equipment.

Additional 15-minute traffic holds near exit 9 are scheduled to occur next week during early morning hours, allowing contractors to move equipment for mainline improvement work.

Closures will begin no later than 10 p.m. each night through Friday, Aug. 16, with lanes reopening no later than 8 a.m. the following morning. The complete list can be seen above.

