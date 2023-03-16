Long Section Of Busy Roadway To Close For Week In Hudson Valley

A long section of a major US route in Northern Westchester will soon close for a little more than a week, leaving travelers with no option but to take a detour.

Beginning on Thursday, March 16, the section of US Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) between State Route 9D and US Route 9 in Cortlandt will close on weekdays in both directions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closure is scheduled on weekdays through Friday, March 24, and is to facilitate tree work.

Affected commuters should take the posted detour consisting of State Route 9D, State Route 403, and US Route 9.

