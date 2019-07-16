Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Breaking News: Woman, 18, Injured In Accident At Swimming Hole On Ramapo River
Traffic

Lane, Ramp Closures To Affect New Tappan Zee Bridge

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Work during the overnight of Tuesday, July 16, will require temporary closures of the Thruway exit 9 southbound off-ramp. Southbound drivers will be detoured to the exit 8A (Elmsford - NY Route 119 - Saw Mill River Parkway North) off-ramp. Photo Credit: Tappan Zee Constructors
Work during the overnight of Monday, July 15, will require a temporary closure of the Thruway exit 10 southbound on-ramp. Southbound drivers will be detoured to the exit 11 (Nyack - South Nyack - US Route 9W) on-ramp. Photo Credit: Tappan Zee Constructors
Tappan Zee Bridge ramp closures. Photo Credit: Tappan Zee Constructors

A new round of overnight lane and ramp closures near the new Tappan Zee Bridge have been announced as crews prepare to realign traffic lanes.

Tappan Zee Constructors announced that crews will be working to realign traffic lanes, which will allow for further roadway improvements in the area, though at least one lane will remain open at all times during the latest project.

Overnight work that began Monday, July 15 will require a temporary closure of the southbound exit 10 on-ramp, with drivers being detoured to exit 11 (Nyack / South Nyack / Route 9W) on-ramp. Overnight work continuing on Tuesday, July 16, will require a closure of the southbound exit 9 off-ramp, with drivers being detoured to exit 8A (Elmsford / Route 119 / Saw Mill River Parkway) off-ramp.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17; 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 18; and Friday, July 19, there will be at least two left lanes closed southbound from exit 11 to exit 9. The closures will end at approximately 5 a.m. the following morning.

