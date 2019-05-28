Lane Closure On Saw Mill Parkway Stretch To Last Through End Of June

Motorists are advised that a long-term right lane closure is expected to continue on a stretch of the Saw Mill River Parkway through the end of June.

The closure is northbound between Exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) and Exit 21 (eastbound and westbound NY Route 119) in the Town of Greenburgh villages of Dobbs Ferry and Ardsley while crews perform construction activities.

Motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly until approximately June 28.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay particular attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

