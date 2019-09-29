Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Traffic

Expect Delays: Single-Lane Closure Scheduled On Route 17A

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The New York State Department of Transportation is warning motorists of the upcoming single-lane closure on Route 17A.
The New York State Department of Transportation is warning motorists of the upcoming single-lane closure on Route 17A. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The New York State Department of Transportation is warning motorists of the upcoming single-lane closure on Route 17A.

The Department says that a single-lane closure is expected on Route 17A between Pulaski Highway and Edward Lempka Drive in the town of Goshen and village of Florida in Orange County.

The closures start Monday, Sept. 30 and will continue daily through Friday, Oct. 4 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. while crews perform maintenance activities, weather permitting.

During this time, motorists are advised to use extra caution when traveling through the work zone areas and pay particular attention to traffic control devices like signs and flaggers.

Additionally, motorists should anticipate minor delays and plan accordingly, the DOT says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.