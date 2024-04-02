Traffic Alert: Section Of Hudson Valley Roadway To Close For Bridge Work

The Dutchess County Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced work to replace two bridges on the Salt Point Turnpike in the Town of Stanford is taking place this week.

The bridges, located over Willow Brook and Wappinger Creek near the intersection of Meadowview Way, will be replaced to ensure the safety and stability of the bridges and roadway for motorists, DPW officials said.

During construction, the section of Salt Point Turnpike near the bridges, between Meadowview Way and the Stanford Wildlife Preserve, will be closed, with a detour posted along the Turnpike, Route 82, and Clinton Corners Road (CR-13).

The project is expected to be complete, with the roads and bridges open to traffic by early 2025.

The project will replace the existing grid, and steel decks on both bridges with new, wider reinforced concrete structures with four-foot shoulders.

The bridge closest to Route 82 will also be raised approximately 2.5 feet to reduce the risk of flooding and potential damage to the bridge and roadway due to the increasing intensity and frequency of major storms, DPW said.

This section of the Salt Point Turnpike averages approximately 918 vehicles per day. Motorists are advised to plan for additional time and to exercise extra caution near the construction site.

For more information, contact the Dutchess County Department of Public Works Engineering Division at 845-486-2925.

