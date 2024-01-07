Overcast 36°

SHARE

Traffic Alert: Route 303 To Close Lane In Rockland For 2-Month Span

Motorists will want to take note that one lane of a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley will be closed for sewer repairs over the span of two months.

One lane of Route 303 will be closed for more than a month in Rockland County in Orangetown.&nbsp;

One lane of Route 303 will be closed for more than a month in Rockland County in Orangetown. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/00luvicecream
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The closure will take place in Rockland County beginning Monday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Feb. 29 in the town of Orangetown, said the state Department of Transportation.

Motorists can expect the right lane to close along 303 northbound between Mountain View Road and Spruce Street, weather permitting, DOT officials said. 

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. 

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE