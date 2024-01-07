Traffic Alert: Route 303 To Close Lane In Rockland For 2-Month Span

The closure will take place in Rockland County beginning Monday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Feb. 29 in the town of Orangetown, said the state Department of Transportation.

Motorists can expect the right lane to close along 303 northbound between Mountain View Road and Spruce Street, weather permitting, DOT officials said.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.