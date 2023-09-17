Light Rain 67°

Traffic Alert: Expect Lane Closures During Route 17K Upgrades In Hudson Valley

Commuters can expect lane closures and reductions along Route 17K in the Hudson Valley during a culvert replacement.

Kathy Reakes
The closures begin in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 a.m., said the New York State Department of Transportation.

The detours and closures will run between Route 747 and Browns Road and will include closures in both directions and shift to the eastbound lanes, DOT officials said.

Other closure dates include: 

  • Tuesday, Oct. 10, Route 17K will be closed between Route 747 and Browns Road. Driver should use Route 747, I-84, and Route 208 as alternates.

  • Monday, Oct. 30, through Monday, Nov. 20, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shift to the westbound lanes.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. 

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.

