According to the state Department of Transportation, Route 32 in New Paltz will be closed to traffic between Jenkintown Road and Campagna Lane Monday through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, to facilitate a culvert replacement, weather permitting.

Motorists should follow the posted detour as an alternate.

For more information, call 511, or visit www.511NY.org.

