Toyota Recalling 1.8M RAV4s Over Hazardous Batteries

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, Nov. 1, some replacement 12-volt batteries of the size specified for 2013 to 2018 RAV4 models have smaller top dimensions than others.

If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move and potentially short-circuit, increasing risk of a fire.

"Toyota is currently preparing the remedy," the statement reads. "When the remedy is available, Toyota dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved ones at no cost to owners. For all involved vehicles, Toyota will notify customers by late December 2023."

To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

For any additional questions, Toyota customer support is also available by calling the Toyota Brand Engagement Center (at 1-800-331-4331).

