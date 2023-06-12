Tour Boat Capsizes In NY Cave, Multiple Agencies On Scene (Developing)

Multiple police and fire departments along the Erie Canal responded to the Lockport Cave, located in Lockport in Niagara County, at around 12:20 p.m. Monday, June 12, after one of the vessels capsized, according to Lockport Police.

The historic site is located approximately 30 miles northeast of Buffalo.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board, though Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo reports there were 36 people on the vessel.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured or killed.

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area,” police said in a statement.

Gooding Street and several other surrounding streets have been closed to allow rescue vehicles and crews to access the site.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

