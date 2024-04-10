Total Solar Eclipse Rescue: Injured NY Woman Pulled To Safety From Mountain In Path Of Totality

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the incident began in the middle of the afternoon on Monday, April 8, at Adirondack trailheads in Franklin County, in the town of Santa Clara.

Just after 4:30 p.m., authorities received a call about a hiker with a lower leg injury near the summit of Mount Saint Regis.

Due to the terrain and trail conditions, Forest Rangers called for assistance from the New York State Police (NYSP) Aviation assistance.

At 6:15 p.m., NYSP pilots and rangers successfully hoisted the 29-year-old from Elmira and flew her to the hospital.

Rangers on the ground helped the rest of the hiking party out of the woods. Resources were clear at 7:40 p.m., the DEC said.

