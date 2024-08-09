Rain Fog/Mist and Breezy 84°

Tornado Watch Now In Effect For Rockland County

As Tropical Depression Debby barrels through the Northeast, a Tornado Watch has now been issued for much of the region.

A look at areas (in yellow) under Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and covers the areas in yellow in the image above.

They are the following counties:

New York

  • Albany
  • Chenango
  • Columbia
  • Delaware 
  • Dutchess
  • Essex
  • Fulton
  • Greene
  • Hamilton
  • Herikmer 
  • Madison
  • Montgomery
  • Oneida
  • Orange
  • Otsego
  • Putnam
  • Rensselaer
  • Rockland
  • Saratoga
  • Schenectady
  • Schoharie
  • Sullivan
  • Ulster
  • Warren
  • Washington
  • Westchester

Connecticut

  • Hartford
  • Litchfield

Massachusetts

  • Berkshire
  • Franklin
  • Hampden
  • Hampshire

According to the National Weather Service, half-inch size hail is also possible.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday with gusts that could reach up to 65 miles per hour, leading to power outages.

Precipitation will linger overnight before tapering off in the early morning hours of Saturday, followed by gradual clearing, and then mainly sunny skies. The high temperature will again be around 80 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

