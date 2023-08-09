Tornado Touched Down In NY During Round Of Severe Storms

It traveled 11 miles northeasterly in Cortland and Tompkins counties from 5:13 p.m. to 5:36 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. Its highest wind speed was 90 miles per hour and its maximum width was 200 yards as it moved from the town of Harford in Cortland County to the village of McGraw in Tompkins County. (Click on the second image above to view the path.)

The twister was rated an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the second-weak of the six levels.

Numerous trees were uprooted and snapped and a large shed/storage building had its roof partially torn off and partially collapsed.

No injuries were reported.

A total of 10 tornadoes have now been confirmed across the Eastern US from storms on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8. Some additional surveys are planned for Wednesday, Aug. 9, the weather service said.

The EF scale classifies tornadoes into six categories:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

