Tornado Hit Region During Round Of Storms, National Weather Service Says

The twister tore through an area in the Catskills, in northwestern Sullivan County, at around nightfall Saturday from Roscoe to Calicoon Center, damaging several buildings.
Specific information about the tornado, including its exact path, length, and intensity has not yet been released.
This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
- Earlier report: Tornado Warning In Effect For Parts Of Sullivan County As Thunderstorms Sweep Through
Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.