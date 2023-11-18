Timing Shifts For Thanksgiving Eve Storm Taking Aim At Northeast: Here's Latest

The time frame for the storm is Tuesday night, Nov. 21 into Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 22, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier projections had the storm lingering into Wednesday evening.

"Expect some flooding of poor drainage areas as well as ponding of water on streets and highways," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist David Dombek said. "This would have an impact on travel even in a normal situation, but with pre-holiday travel volume picking up on Tuesday and Tuesday night, this will certainly have an even greater impact."

A separate system moved in overnight as a cold front collided with a coastal storm.

Precipitation will continue as scattered showers Saturday morning before winding down in the early afternoon.

That will be followed by gradual clearing and a drop in temperatures after the passage of the front. The high will be in the low-50s on Saturday before falling into the mid-40s on Saturday afternoon.

It will be blustery on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 20 with mostly sunny skies both days. The high temperature will be around 50 degrees on Sunday and low 40s on Monday.

The Thanksgiving Eve storm system will arrive Tuesday night, Nov. 21 with rainfall becoming widespread before winding down from west to east starting around noontime Wednesday, Nov. 22. There could be scattered showers in spots in the afternoon and evening.

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23 will be sunny and cold with a high temperature in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

