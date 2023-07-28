Tickborne Illness Causes Allergy To Red Meat, CDC Warns

Alpha-gal Syndrome can be life-threatening, the CDC says.

Although cases are increasing, patients report limited healthcare provider awareness of the condition.

In a nationwide survey of healthcare providers, the CDC says 42 percent were not aware of AGS, and another 35 percent were not confident in their ability to diagnose or manage AGS patients.

The condition results from past exposure to certain tick bites with evidence suggesting that the condition is primarily associated with the bite of the lone star tick (Ambylomma americanum) in the United States.

Symptoms generally first appear three to eight hours symptoms after ingesting animal meat, a much longer period than the time frame associated with reactions from food allergies.

Symptoms of AGS include:

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Shortness of breath (with anaphylaxis in some cases)

Severe whole-body itching

Hives or rash

For more information on Alpha-gal Syndrome from the CDC, click here.

