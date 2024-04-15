'Threat Environment' Prompts Proactive Measures In Place In Hudson Valley, Sheriff Says

As a result of "heightened threat environments," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office will enact "proactive measures" to keep the county safe, including extra visibility at several pre-determined locations, authorities said.

These measures follow an aerial attack conducted by Iran against Israel on Saturday, April 13, which the country said was made in response to an Israeli strike against its embassy compound in Syria.

Although residents may see more police presence as a result, the Sheriff's Office said it is only a safety measure and no cause for alarm. Those with security concerns about specific locations can contact the Sheriff's Office at 845-225-4300 to have trained personnel conduct site security assessments and offer recommendations.

In addition to the increased security measures, the Sheriff's Office also advised residents to report any suspicious activity to authorities right away. This could include:

People taking photos or asking "probing questions" about security measures in place at religious institutions;

People posting inflammatory or threatening messages on social media;

People making suspicious or large purchases of materials that could be used to make an improvised weapon.

Any suspicious activity can be reported by calling the Sheriff's Office at 845-225-4300 or through the office's online reporting system which can be accessed by clicking here. Those who choose this method will be brought to a short series of questions and can remain anonymous.

"The PCSO remains in constant communication with the state and federal intelligence centers to act upon and provide information to our town and village law enforcement within the county to insure all are protected," authorities said, adding that no specific threats to Putnam County or the region have been identified.

