Thousands Of Dollars Seized After Drug House Shut Down In Region

Columbia County resident Anthony Servider, age 50, of the Town of Greenport, was arrested Thursday, March 28, following a search of his Joslen Boulevard residence.

Inside, officers found more than 250 grams of ecstasy, over 132 grams of ketamine, and more than 16 grams of MDA, according to New York State Police, which partnered with the Hudson Police Department on the case.

They also uncovered over 11 grams of LSD, a large amount of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, police said.

In addition to the drugs, officers reportedly seized approximately $16,000 in cash plus three handguns, four long guns with ammunition, and a bulletproof vest.

Servider is facing nearly two dozen felony and misdemeanor charges, including multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Greenport Court and taken to the Columbia County jail without bail.

