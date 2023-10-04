Shallow Fog 63°

The Government Will Text Everyone In Nation At Same Time: Here's When, Why

The US government plans to evaluate its emergency broadcast capabilities with a two-part test on Wednesday, Oct. 4, that will send a message to every cellphone, television, and radio in the country. 

All cellphones, televisions, and radios will broadcast an alert at 2:20 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Oct. 4, as part of a test of the nation's emergency broadcast systems. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann
Josh Lanier
Similar to an Amber Alert, an alarm will sound on each device beginning at 2:20 p.m. with a message that reads, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed," according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) release. 

The alert will last about a minute, the agency said, and the message will appear in either English or Spanish, depending on the phone's language settings. There is no way to opt-out or avoid receiving it.  

FEMA is working with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to gauge the nation's readiness and capabilities in case of an actual emergency. 

"FEMA and the FCC are coordinating with EAS participants, wireless providers, emergency managers, and other stakeholders in preparation for this national test to minimize confusion and to maximize the public safety value of the test," the release says. 

This is the third time the agencies have tested the Wireless Emergency Alerts system (phones) and the seventh test for the Emergency Alert System (televisions and radios).

