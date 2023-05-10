Temporary Restraining Order Granted To Prevent Hotel From Housing Migrants In Rockland County

The request was granted by Rockland Supreme Court Judge Christine D'Alessio at the request of Orangetown officials, said Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny during a press conference on Wednesday, May 10.

Under the order, the hotel's permits and certificate of occupancy do not permit the business to house migrants for up to four months.

The restraining order was sought after town officials found that the Orangeburg hotel -- The Armani Inn & Suites hotel -- was being readied for an influx of migrants with beds and other items used in a "shelter," Kenny said.

The hotel owners and Orangetown officials are scheduled to reappear before the judge on Monday, May 15.

During the press conference, Rockland County Supervisor Ed Day said it wasn't that the county didn't want migrants, it was the illegal way New York City Mayor Eric Adams was handling the issue by announcing he was sending up to 340 migrants by bus to Rockland without contacting any county officials.

He also pointed to the fact that for a hotel to be used as a shelter it has to be approved by the state, which can take time, and has not been done in this case.

A State of Emergency had already been enacted by Day in an effort to prevent the buses from arriving from New York City.

In addition, Day said the Rockland County Sheriff's Office is helping and if a bus does pull up to the hotel with migrants, a deputy will handle the situation by informing them of the restraining order.

Officials with Governor Kathy Hochul's office said she did not back the plan by Adams and had not been informed, Kenny said.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

