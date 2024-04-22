Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Loaded Handgun Recovered At Scene After 15-Year-Old Shot In Hudson Valley

An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was found shot in the region.

The area of the shooting. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 2:44 p.m. on Friday, April 19, in the area of 86 Smith St., in Poughkeepsie.

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police, officers responding to the report of a shot fired found a 15-year-old suffering from a severe gunshot wound to the leg.

Responding officers secured the scene and immediately rendered medical aid, including applying a tourniquet. 

The victim was transported via EMS to an area hospital and is expected to recover. 

During a search of the area, a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun was recovered, police said. 

The teen was not identified due to their age.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, call the confidential TIP LINE at 845-451-7577.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office provided coverage for calls for service during this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

