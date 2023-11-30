Teen Gets Nearly 20 Years For Killing 16-Year-Old With Ghost Gun In Hudson Valley

New Rochelle resident Tommy Rivera, age 18, was sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatally shooting 16-year-old Julian Oliveros in New Rochelle in January 2022, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

According to the DA's Office, on Jan. 25, 2022, just after 3:30 p.m., Rivera used an un-serialized 9mm semi-automatic pistol to shoot Oliveros four times on Fourth Street in New Rochelle, hitting him in the lower back, knee, neck, and shoulder.

After the shooting, which was caught on surveillance video, Oliveros was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla where he later died.

Rivera was arrested by New Rochelle Police near Glen Place and Beechwood Avenue a short time after the shooting. Officers were able to find the gun used in the murder on Rivera's waistband and upon visiting his home, found tools used to build ghost guns, which are untraceable, fully functioning illegal firearms.

Following his arrest, Rivera was prosecuted as an adolescent offender and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, March 17. After he leaves prison, he will have to serve five years of supervised release.

Oliveros's mother read a statement in court during the sentencing proceedings.

"On the evening of January 25, 2022, the life of my home changed forever...a part of our soul dies with my son...what sustains us is the solace that comes from recalling our time together," she said.

