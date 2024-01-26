Teen Filmed Moment Pastor, NY Native Was Gunned Down In Front Of Wife, Children

Nearly two decades later, the beloved pastor – a New York native who graduated from Long Island’s Riverhead High school – was shot to death outside his home in front of his horrified wife and two children.

North Las Vegas Police said the family’s 36-year-old neighbor, Joe Junio, opened fire on the couple inside their gated community at around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Junio was upset that the family had made a complaint about her to their homeowner’s association, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Davi’s wife Sarah and obtained by Daily Voice.

She exchanged words with the family before getting out of her car and allegedly shooting Mr. Davi in the abdomen. She then turned the gun on Mrs. Davi, striking her once, police said.

One of the victims was able to tackle Junio and wrestle the gun away from her before the woman fled to her home next door, according to police. She was later arrested without incident.

Nick and Sarah were taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he died from his injuries. He was 46 years old. Mrs. Davi suffered severe injuries but survived.

The couple’s 12- and 15-year-old children witnessed the horrifying ordeal from inside the family's vehicle. They were not injured.

One of the children had begun filming the altercation and captured the moment their father was fatally shot.

A still image taken from the footage was included with Mrs. Davi’s wrongful death lawsuit, which names Junio and the homeowner’s association, as well as an unmanned defendant who allegedly owned the gun used in the attack.

“The homeowner’s association knew or should have known that Defendant would likely perform violent actions against deceased and Plaintiff as a result of on-going association disputes,” reads the lawsuit.

The killing marked the culmination of weeks of escalating, threatening behavior by Junio toward the family, including throwing rocks and feces on their property, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

She had grown upset after the family reported her to their homeowner’s association for violations involving chickens and dogs, the outlet said. The family filed a restraining order against her and had been staying somewhere else after telling police they felt “terrorized.”

Junio was charged with the following:

Murder with a deadly weapon

Attempted murder with a deadly weapon

Battery/Use of a deadly weapon

Child abuse or neglect involving a deadly weapon

Discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for Davi, a longtime pastor of operations at Grace Point Church in North Las Vegas.

“At the age of 46, Nick maintained close friendships with his Riverhead High School and Tampa University friends,” Michael Davi said on a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with funeral and other expenses.

“He touched the lives of countless people in his short time with us. We are all shocked and saddened by this senseless tragedy.”

Another contributor described Davi as “a valued member of our church family.”

“The nicest, kindest individual you’ll ever meet who clearly lived out his Christian faith to the fullest,” Min Kim said. “I will sorely miss him.”

Those who wish to support the fundraiser can do so here.

