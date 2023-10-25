Teacher Hired In Hudson Valley After Alleged Sexual Relationship With Student In Other District

The lawsuit accuses the former teacher in Northern Westchester of grooming a then 16-year-old student at Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt to have sexual relations on school grounds.

The tenured teacher, identified as Alex Mendoza, age and hometown unknown, resigned in June after the filing lawyer contacted the Lakeland Central School District about the claim and he was removed from the classroom, the suit says.

The district informed the Westchester County District Attorney's Office of the impending suit.

The District Attorney's Office confirmed it is investigating the case.

Although the statute of limitations has run out for the girl to report the abuse, the attorney amended it to fall under the state's Survivor's Act.

The alleged abuse, which included sexual intercourse, took place from 2015 to 2017 while the girl was a student, in the teacher's classroom, office, and school parking lot, the suit says.

Shortly after resigning from his position in Westchester County, Mendoza was hired by the Monroe-Woodbury School District in Orange County.

He was hired by Monroe-Woodbury on Wednesday, July 5 for the fall, just five days before the civil lawsuit was filed in the state Supreme Court in Westchester County.

His new position was as a teacher with special education students. Mendoza worked in that position for a short time until the district was informed of the suit and he was again removed from the classroom and later resigned.

The Monroe-Woodbury District Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez declined to answer any questions but did say: "When reviewing Mr. Mendoza’s application for employment, the school district followed its regular hiring practices, which included the running of fingerprints."

According to the civil complaint, the grooming of the girl began with Mendoza making eyes at her and then moved on to him inviting her to his classroom to provide help with her math, which she struggled with.

From there the grooming accelerated with the teacher suggesting the girl kiss him, the suit says. When she finally agreed he then began kissing and touching her regularly, sometimes up to three times a week.

From there it moved to digital penetration and then sexual intercourse, the suit says.

The suit also claims that other teachers, administrators, and students knew about the abuse and nothing was done. However, at one point, the school's principal contacted her mother and suggested she was spending too much time with Mendoza.

When asked about their relationship the student denied anything was happening after being pressured by Mendoza to keep everything a secret, the complaint says.

The young girl's distress over the relationship became so great that she sought help from a therapist, but was convicted to lie by Mendoza, the suit added.

After graduation, the girl fell into a deep depression and attempted suicide in 2017, the lawsuit says. With help from a therapist who was told the truth, the girl told her family what had taken place.

The young woman still suffers from the traumatic events and suffers from deep depression due to it, the suit claims.

In addition to the girl who filed the suit, the claim also points to the possibility of others being abused by Mendoza in the past and in the future.

The suit also claims the school and the district failed to protect her or do anything about the abuse which the girl claims was known about.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.