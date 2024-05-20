Target To Lower Prices On 5,000 Items: Here's Where You Can Expect To See Savings

Those items include milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels, pet food, and more, the chain said in a Monday, May 20, news release. The new prices will be rolled out throughout the summer.

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," said Rick Gomez, Target's executive vice president and chief food, essentials, and beauty officer. "Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to more big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs."

Target also announced reduced prices for items such as household goods and foods beginning on Memorial Day and continuing through July Fourth. Those include Good & Gather Frozen Chicken Breast, Prime Hydration Ice Pop Sports Drinks, Johnsonville Cheddar Smoked Sausages, and Good & Gather Shredded Cheese.

The move comes as customers have felt the pinch of rising costs for food, fuel, and other essentials.

Other major brands have also taken note. McDonald's announced last week that it would begin selling a $5 bundle deal on June 25. The new value meal includes a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, a small soft drink, and a four-piece Chicken McNuggets.

However, this will be a limited menu item.

