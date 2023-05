The New York Lottery announced Friday, May 12 that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Thursday, May 11, TAKE 5 midday drawing at the Kwik Mart in Orange County, located in Greenwood Lake.

The ticket with the winning numbers 11-12-23-34-38 was worth $20,401.50, lottery officials said.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

