Fair 77°

SHARE

System Approaching East Coast Could Strengthen To Tropical Storm: Projected Track, Timing

A system now over Cuba has a 90-percent chance of becoming a tropical depression this weekend near Florida before possibly strengthening to tropical storm status, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A look at the projected path of the tropical system through Thursday, Aug. 8.

A look at the projected path of the tropical system through Thursday, Aug. 8.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The wave is expected to move near or over Cuba throughout the day and then emerge over the Straits of Florida on Friday night, Aug. 2, or Saturday, Aug. 3.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development after that time, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend over the Straits of Florida or eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Peninsula," the center said in a statement issued Friday morning. "Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of Florida later today."

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Debby.

According to AccuWeather.com, "Interests from the northern Caribbean to the eastern Gulf and Atlantic coast of the United States should monitor the rainstorm's progress."

The image above shows the system's projected path through Thursday, Aug. 8.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE