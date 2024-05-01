Suspect On Run After 2 Teens Shot In Neck Near Hudson Valley High School, Police Say

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, close to Poughkeepsie High School in the area of Fox Terrace and South White Street in Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the Poughkeepsie Police officers responded to numerous calls of shots fired. Responding officers found one 17-year-old boy shot in the neck and "bleeding profusely."

Clark said officers rendered first aid to the victim until EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital. He is expected to recover.

A short time after the first 911 calls, a 19-year-old arrived by personal vehicle at a local hospital, also suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Clark said he's expected to recover; multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The shooter is described as a Black male wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and a Covid mask.

There were numerous witnesses to the shooting, Clark said. d

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

